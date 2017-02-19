Alleged Seguin stalker accused of moving his victim's furniture around

SEGUIN, Texas -- Seguin police have arrested a man in a bizarre case of stalking.

On Thursday, February 16, 23-year-old Sadaqat Abbasi was taken into custody without incident at his home in Guadalupe County.

Investigators said on several occasions Abbasi broke into a female's apartment and, at the minimum, moved her furniture around.

The victim notified police many times stating some things in her apartment “were not right” and “out of place.”

Police said Abbasi was positively identified through a forensic analysis.

In Texas, stalking is defined as a criminal offense when, on more than one occasion, a person commits an offense against the other person’s property and causes that person to feel harassed or alarmed.

Abbasi is facing a charge of stalking, a third-degree felony, with a bond set at $50,000.

