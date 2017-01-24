Seguin PD asks for public's help in solving car dealership robberies

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

SEGUIN, Texas - Authorities in Seguin are appealing to the public for help in identifying two suspects who are accused of robbing two separate auto dealerships over the weekend.

According to investigators, the burglars forced entry into Seguin Chevrolet and Griffith Ford, both of which are located on the I-10 corridor within Seguin.

The suspects took off with an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene. The incident is currently under investigation.

Information leading to an arrest in the case may result in a cash reward. You can leave anonymous tips at 877-403-TIPS (8477) or at www.gccsTIPS.org.

(© 2017 KENS)