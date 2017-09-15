See and hear Selena in new national history museum display

Selena was photographed by Al Rendon for a 1994 Coca-Cola ad campaign. (Courtesy of the National Museum of American History) (Photo: Al Rendon, Custom)

WASHINGTON - The queen of Tejano music's iconic leather jacket and bustier have already been on display at the National Museum of American History, but now fans can view rare photos and video of Selena as part of a new exhibit on pop culture and advertising.

The "From Mass to Targeted Markets, 1970s–2000s" exhibit explores marketing history and shows 1994 marketing materials featuring Selena from a Coca-Cola ad.

On its website, the museum said that from the 1950s to 1970s, U.S. advertising started to shift away from mass marketing and target specific markets.

PHOTOS: Selena ad campaign featured in National Museum of American History

"A unique example of this includes the rise of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez (1971–1995), whose hard-won fame spoke to a large cross-section of fans in the United States, in Latin American markets," the museum said.

The National Museum of American History also found and digitized a 1994 interview with Selena at Hemisfair Park.

According to the museum's YouTube channel, the video has not been seen for 20 years, and Selena was interviewed for the program "Tejano USA."

The museum said the video clip was found in a camera and donated to the museum's Spanish-language television project by Univision and San Antonio's KWEX-TV, Channel 41.

