Security stepped up at Fort Worth mall after social media driven brawl

Fort Worth Police say extra officers will be in and around Hulen Mall after a massive brawl led to the abrupt closing of the shopping center on the day after Christmas.

Detectives on Tuesday told News 8 the fight captured on cell phone video was "social media driven", but stopped short of saying they were connected to a string of brawls in at least eight states on Monday.

The response comes after police say 20-30 students were fighting in th food court of Hulen Mall. That fight spread throughout the food court. Two juveniles were cited for disorderly conduct but no arrests were made.

"We reacted, we didn't receive any advance warning," officer Tamara Valle said.

Sierra Mahan says she didn't see the fight coming either. The 16-year old employee of a store inside Hulen Mall told News 8 she was there Monday with her younger sisters on her off time making some post Christmas purchases.

"My mom called me and told me she heard there was a shooter at the mall," Mahan said. "So I go to the food court. It's kind of calm so I'm thinking it's okay."

It didn't stay okay for long. She says moments later she saw one small skirmish turn into something much bigger quickly,

"A few seconds later I see kids jumping my friends and they're fighting," Mahan said.

Valle says the original call that came into police dispatch was a "shots fired" call at the mall. That prompted a 60-unit response including SWAT officers.

Once it was determined that no shots had been fired, Valle says officers entered the mall strictly as a visible show of security. Moments later the fights started in the food court.

Police were called to similar violent outbursts at malls near Memphis, Cleveland and six other states including Virginia, New Jersey and New York.

Mahan says the chaos did not last long.

"Maybe ten seconds and it was over," Mahan.

But long enough to spark concern for Fort Worth Police, who plan to have extra officers posted in and around Hulen Mall on Tuesday.

