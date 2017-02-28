Second week of San Antonio tornado cleanup begins

Monday marks the just over a week since five tornadoes ravaged parts of San Antonio. People are still cleaning up and picking up the pieces as they try to get their lives closer to normal.

There has been plenty of coverage about the damage on Linda Drive, but homes on Sharon Drive also took a hit, including one in which the owner lost his childhood home.

"I was just shocked. There were trees everywhere. There were pieces of building laying on top of other buildings. It was unbelievable," homeowner Roger Curry said.

When the powerful tornado touched down last Sunday, it made a beeline for Curry's home.

"These holes were other pieces of a building or two by fours that went right through there," Curry said pointing out damage to the side of his home.

The back of the home used to have a patio cover. Now, it is naked.

"It just lifted it up and put it in the street a couple doors down," Curry explained.

The backyard took quite a hit from the twister, demolishing a carport that used to sit there. There was a slew of wreckage in Curry's backyard the day after the storm, but now, most of it is gone.

"We are grateful that we had both paid crews and volunteers, local churches," Curry said. "The city pitched in and picked up some portions in the back that were large pieces."

Up and down both Linda Drive and Sharon Drive, piles of debris remain on the side of the road. Random parts of houses remain in many backyards. All of that debris has Curry concerned.

"There's so much debris laying around, I'm worried some of it will get picked up and somebody could get injured or maybe there are some limbs in a tree that didn't get taken down right away," Curry said. "A storm could blow that out and injure somebody like that."

Curry also said that the couple renting the home did have renters insurance, but there are many that didn't carry insurance on the homes they were renting. The best advice for anyone renting is to get that insurance because it isn't expensive and it could replace most of what you own if something like this happens to you.

