Search for hit-and-run driver who injured Dallas officer

DALLAS -- A Dallas police officer was nearly killed on Memorial Day after a hit-and-run driver smashed into his squad car.

"We could have lost another officer at Southwest,” said Deputy Chief Al Martinez.

Sr. Cpl. Dale Ordogne's had a harrowing experience as his squad car careened into a creek.

“There was basically a 12-inch metal gas pipe, which kept him elevated over the creek, and he basically rode that over the creek," Martinez said.

His car fell 24 feet and landed on its roof as citizens rushed to help.

"We were trying to get him out of the car because when we saw the police officer, his arm was over the wheel and he had a couple of gashes on his forehead,” said Isaac Spencer.

Dallas police officers and citizens made the decision to flip the car over onto its side because they were worried the car would catch fire.

"They were trying to extricate Dale from the vehicle but could not penetrate the windshield, plus there was smoke coming from the undercarriage of the vehicle," Martinez said.

Once officers and the citizens were able to get the door open, they moved the officer to the street where an ambulance was waiting for him.

He suffered a punctured lung and other injuries, but the 11-year veteran will recover.

The department thanked the citizens for their bravery. “They came to us in a time of crisis and in a time when we see the worst in humanity, they showed up the best in humanity in the way they came together," Martinez said.

Ordogne is in the hospital recovering.

Sources say Dallas police have questioned people of interest and are waiting for forensic evidence.

