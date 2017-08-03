Search for Fort Worth woman missing in Grand Canyon

Sarah Beadle (Photo: WFAA)

A search is underway for a Fort Worth woman who went missing within the Grand Canyon National Park.

Grand Canyon rangers are searching the area. According to the National Park Service, Sarah Beadle, 38, made reservations to stay at the Bright Angel Campground on Tuesday, but didn't arrive.



Beadle is an experienced backpacker and hiker. She and her two children, ages 10 and 11, were hiking down the South Kaibab Trail. Her backpack was found near South Kaibab Trail and the River Trail.



Officials say her two children are safe and accounted for.



Beadle is described as a white female, 5'4", weighs about 130 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing shorts and a T-shirt.

She last hiked at Grand Canyon in 2002.



Anyone who may have seen or talked to Sarah Beadle to please contact the NPS ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009.

