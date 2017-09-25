Sea World: Water incident involved 4-year-old in Big Surf Wave Pool

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police responded to a near-drowning incident at Sea World Sunday evening.

A San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson said a 'child swallowed water' and was transported to the hospital.

Sea World released a statement saying the 4-year-old 'briefly went under a wave and came up coughing' and that the child's mother wanted him or her to go to the hospital.

The park said a lifeguard immediately jumped in the water and reported that the child was responsive.

SAPD was called at 6:01 p.m. Sunday for an incident in the 10500 block of Sea World Drive.

SAFD confirmed that a child was transported to the hospital as priority 2. There's no word on his or her current condition.

