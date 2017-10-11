San Antonio mother wins $1 million Lay's 'Do Us a Flavor' contest

Ellen Sarem, a mother from San Antonio, is probably scheduling a much-needed vacation now that she's officially won Lay's Do Us a Flavor contest with her entry, Crispy Taco.

Lay's made the announcement late Tuesday evening.

Sarem's prize is a cool $1 million.

When we talked to her in August, shortly after she found out she was a finalist, she said that she chose the flavor because it's her fiance's favorite food. It was the first thing she made him when they started dating.

She had said that she would put aside some of the money for her son, who's nearly a year old, and probably take a family vacation.

Congratulations, Ellen!

