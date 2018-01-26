San Antonio police shoot, kill robbery suspect on Loop 410

SAN ANTONIO -- Police say that one person is dead after a robbery suspect rode a bike onto a highway and threatened officers with a knife before being shot and killed.

Around 6:30 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department says that an officer-involved shooting occurred on Loop 410 near San Pedro following a robbery at a nearby Target.

SAPD Chief William McManus says that the suspect, a man in his early 20s, robbed the store and then used a BMX-type bike to escape security. He went on to say that security called police and officers in the area pursued the suspect as he rode his bike onto eastbound Loop 410.

Chief McManus says that police vehicles surrounded the suspect on the highway and when the officers tried to subdue the suspect, he brandished a knife and that’s when one officer backed off and shot the suspect in the abdomen.

The chief described the knife as a seven-inch knife with a four- or five-inch blade.

The suspect reportedly died on the scene while one officer suffered a laceration on his hand and was taken to a hospital to be treated.

“The whole incident was dangerous from start to finish. It was dangerous in the Target and it was dangerous when he got up on the highway. It was dangerous when the officer stopped him,” Chief McManus said. “Any of those officers could’ve been stabbed. The knife was certainly big enough to kill someone.”

SAPD says that the scene is still being processed and may take at least a few more hours before the eastbound lanes of Loop 410 is clear.

For the full press conference with Chief McManus, click here or watch below:

