SAPD: Thieves use forklift to 'scoop up,' steal ATM

SAN ANTONIO - Police said two accused thieves are behind bars after they attempted to steal a Chase ATM machine Wednesday morning.

The San Antonio Police Department said two thieves, who have not been identified yet, are accused of stealing a forklift from a nearby construction site and scooping up the ATM from the 800 block of Evans Road.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m., and they tried to transport it using a stolen U-Haul moving truck.

Security guards at the bank gave police a description of a U-Haul and sedan involved in the theft.

SAPD said officers followed the men to the 5100 block of North Loop 1604 East where they eventually crashed into the gate of an apartment complex.

The two suspects were then detained by police. Police also believe there were others involved in the theft, but they fled the scene.

