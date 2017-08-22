SAPD: Suspect posted revealing photos of child sex victim

SAN ANTONIO - Mario Rojas Jr is described as an abusive and controlling man who released nude photographs of a teenage girl on social media after sexually assaulting her.

The 31-year-old faces charges of sexual assault of a child.

Investigators said he had an unlawful relationship with a 15-year-old girl nearly 40 times between July-November 2016. He told the victim to keep their inappropriate contact a secret.

According to the arrest document, police got the case in May after he released revealing photographs of the teen on Instagram after she became distant toward him.

Police said Rojas also threatened to make fliers of the pictures to circulate in the parking lot of a San Antonio store.

Investigators said they secured forensic evidence from the victim's phone including text messages about their unlawful relationship.

"If I don't end up taking my life I'm going to take the person I catch u with I swear to god," Police said he allegedly texted.



© 2017 KENS-TV