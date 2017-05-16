SAPD: Man found with 700 images of child porn

SAN ANTONIO - A roach complaint at a San Antonio hotel led police to a 53-year-old man possessing 700 images of child pornography, according to San Antonio police.

An affidavit obtained by KENS 5 identified the alleged possessor as Randal Steven Bales.

The affidavit stated on Jan. 6, the manager of a hotel in the 7900 block of Interstate 35 South received complaints about a roach infestation coming from Bales’ room.

When the manager went to inspect the room, he reported that Bales’ computer was projecting images and videos of child porn onto the TV screen. The manager said the victims appeared to be 6- and 7-year-olds, according to the affidavit. He immediately contacted police.

Police issued a warrant for all of Bales’ electronic items, where they discovered over 700 images and 50 videos of child pornography on his external hard drive. Forensic exams of the images performed by the SAPD tech unit were completed on May 3.

Bales was taken into custody on May 11 at a business in Von Ormy. He is charged with possession or promotion of child pornography.

