SAPD officer injured during traffic stop after patrol car rear-ended

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio police officer was injured after being rear-ended during a traffic stop, according to police.

According to SAPD Spokesperson Douglas Greene, North patrol officers were handling a traffic stop near the westbound loop 410 and Highway 281 exit ramp when an officer's patrol car was hit from by a Chevy truck.

The officer was sitting inside of the vehicle when the incident occurred sustaining injuries to his head, neck, back and leg.

According to Greene, the officer was transported to North Central Baptist hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the Chevy truck was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

