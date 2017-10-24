Texas mom finds video on tablet of man raping daughter

SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested Sunday after a woman found a deleted video of him raping her 7-year-old daughter.

According to the arrest report, the mother allowed her young children to play games on 35-year-old Jose Gonzalez’s tablet. On Sunday, she decided to see what kind of games her children were playing.

She saw a window titled “deleted photos” and being curious opened it, according to the report. In that folder, she found photos of her 7-year-old’s genitals and a video of Gonzalez raping her, according to the report.

Gonzalez was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography. He remains in jail on a $150,000 bond.

