SAPD make arrest in accidental shooting that killed 15-year-old boy

Police have arrested someone in connection with an accidental shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy.

Daniel Farias Junior, 20, is charged with criminally negligent homicide. He’s currently being held on $20,000 bond.

The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on Friday at a home on Big Valley Drive on the southwest side. Zenas Farias, 15, was sitting in the living room when the suspect picked up a gun off of a table and the gun went off.

The teenager was hit in the arm and the chest and died at the hospital.

