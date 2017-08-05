KHOU
SAPD make arrest in accidental shooting that killed 15-year-old boy

Daniel Farias Junior has been arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after a 15-year-old boy was killed on Friday.

KENS 5 Staff , KENS 12:14 AM. CDT August 06, 2017

Police have arrested someone in connection with an accidental shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy.

Daniel Farias Junior, 20, is charged with criminally negligent homicide. He’s currently being held on $20,000 bond.

The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on Friday at a home on Big Valley Drive on the southwest side. Zenas Farias, 15, was sitting in the living room when the suspect picked up a gun off of a table and the gun went off.

The teenager was hit in the arm and the chest and died at the hospital.

