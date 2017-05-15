SAPD: DNA from cigarette butt leads to suspected robber's arrest

SAN ANTONIO - Shandon Khabazian's arrest sounds like a script from an episode of CBS's successful crime drama CSI. San Antonio Police said they used a cigarette butt found in a water bottle to arrest him for aggravated robbery.

The 34-year-old is accused of robbing a man who was looking for a sexual encounter on Craigslist. According to the arrest warrant, Khabazian went to the victim's home in December 2016.

Police said he pulled a gun on the man and took the man's wallet. The arrest document said the victim was forced to increase the withdrawal limit on his ATM card. Khabazian reportedly made the victim take out $600.

The man was taken back to his home and warned not to call the authorities, police said. The victim called SAPD anyway. The victim directed police to a cigarette butt the robbery suspect discarded in a water bottle.

Investigators sent the cigarette butt and water bottle to the Bexar County Medical Examiner for processing. SAPD matched the DNA with the suspect using the Texas Convicted Offender Database.

The victim identified Khabazian as the man who robbed him from a photo lineup police showed him.

Khabazian faces a charge of aggravated robbery.

© 2017 KENS-TV