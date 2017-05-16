SAPD: 16-year-old girl shot in the chest behind Burke Elementary

SAN ANTONIO -- A 16-year-old girl was shot in the chest Tuesday morning in an alleyway behind W.Z "Doc" Burke Elementary School.

SAPD responded to the west-side call shortly after midnight.

Police said the girl may have met up in the alley way to smoke with four others that were reported as three Hispanic males and another girl.

Authorities said two to of the guys stepped out of their dark Mitsubishi and one pulled a gun shooting the girl in the chest. The suspect's gun jammed giving the victim a chance to flee.

She was able to run to a nearby house and ask for help.

She was transported to University Hospital where she is in stable condition.

SAPD believes the incident could be gang-related and is looking for the dark Mitsubishi reportedly carrying the three Hispanic males.

