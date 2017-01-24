KHOU
Santana to perform Fourth of July concert in S.A.

KENS5.com Staff , KENS 4:59 AM. CST January 24, 2017

SAN ANTONIO – Ten-time Grammy-award and three-time Latin Grammy-award winning Carlos Santana is heading back to the Alamo City with a Fourth of July concert.

The Majestic Theatre announced Monday on social media Santana and his band will be performing there on July 4.

Santana’s ‘Transmogrify Tour’ will have the band performing passion-filled songs that span over their 40-year career including favorites from Woodstock, according to Majestic Theatre.

Tickets range from $60 to $225 and go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. You can also purchase tickets through the Majestic box office.

