San Marcos child sex assault suspect to be added to 'most wanted' list

HAYS COUNTY, Texas - San Marcos Police seek the public's assistance tracking down a man suspected of sexually assaulting a child.

Police said Jesus "Jesse" Delgado, 56, would be added to the U.S. Marshal's Service most wanted list.

While Delgado most recently lived in Lockhart, Texas, he also has ties to Mexico, Chicago, Waco and Houston, officials said.

San Marcos police said Delgado is believed to be in the Houston area, but there's also a possibility he could be in Hays County.

Delgado is described as a Hispanic man, about 5-foot-7 and weighing around 170 pounds. Police said he has black hair, brown eyes, a scar near his left eye and tattoos on both forearms.

Anyone with information about the Delgado's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Chris Tankersley with the San Marcos Police Department at 512-753-2130.

