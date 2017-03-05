San Antonio's downtown undergoing a huge transformation

Downtown San Antonio preview (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - A transformation is happening to San Antonio's downtown landscape. New developments are replacing many old structures and vacant parking lots.



One long-standing building at 116 Soledad Street is already coming down. It's the Solo Serve building, which has been vacant for years. A hotel that is said to be a nationally-recognized, dual-branded, nine-story hotel is taking its place.



Mitch has been living here for 30 years and loves the growth.

"It's going to make for a more vibrant downtown which will lead to more people living downtown." Mitch said.



But historian Rich Curilla sees it differently as history fades away.

"A lot of people are not aware that this whole portion of San Antonio was part of the battle of Bexar in December 1835." Curilla said. "Hopefully something can come of the dig being done here and something maybe found I hope,"

Speaking of digging, more is expected for this parking lot near the Tobin Center on Lexington Avenue.The plan is for it to become a premier luxury boutique hotel with 20 stores, 170 guestrooms, six levels of parking, and seven levels of condos.

"I've always said San Antonio is 20 years behind every other metro area and we are just kind of catching up with the whole downtown thing." Mitch said.



Adjacent to the current Frost Bank building is the site for the new Frost Bank Tower. It will be the company headquarters in San Antonio, towering 23 stories into the air.

It is expected to be complete in 2018.



