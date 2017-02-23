San Antonio turning tornado debris brush into thousands of pounds of free mulch

SAN ANTONIO - The city of San Antonio employees who normally collect brush have had to shift into overdrive since a series of tornadoes laid waste to several neighborhoods this past weekend.

They have been busy hauling a mountain of debris out of the hardest hit areas.

As fast as the chainsaws are cutting damaged trees into manageable pieces, crews from the city's solid waste division are bringing order to the chaos by hauling away the refuse. They have already carted off enough material to cover a football field more than six feet deep.

Tornado victim Valentin Ybarra, who lives in the Olmos Basin area, said that the material has been disappearing as fast as he can haul the debris to the curb.

“It's been good. They've been doing as much as they can,” Ybarra said.

Just down the street, Jesse Solano agreed as he was sweeping the sidewalk after a city crew picked up a huge pile in front of his home.

Solano said that he feels like he is winning the battle.

“Little by little, yeah. Little by little,” Solano said, adding that he is deeply grateful for volunteers who have provided all sorts of aid. “Obviously we've had a lot of support from the community and that is really great.”

David Newman of the solid waste division said that they have collected about 10,000 cubic yards of material so far, and that number will continue to increase during the coming days.

“My folks, in particular, I am very proud of them. They're working really hard,” said Newman, whose crews have been touched by the generosity and kindness of the residents they are assisting. “Our heart is going out to them because they're going through this tragedy. We're just trying to help them.”

More than 80 tractor-trailer loads of debris have been hauled away so far, according to Newman. The 14 crews are in constant motion, he says.

“We're moving through every day because as we pull out some of the material, residents will bring out some more. So we're going through the streets multiple times and we're starting to see some impact of us being able to get that stuff out of there,” Newman said.

Since the effort started, Newman said that the bulk of the material they are picking up is brush and, as they move forward, he expects that they will start hauling away more construction debris.

"And all that brush does not go to the landfill, but it goes to these recycle centers and it gets turned into mulch or compost," Newman said.

At the Bitters Brush Recycling Center, large grinders are processing the material as fast as the machines can spin.

And as fast as trucks can be loaded, most of the mulch goes to contractors who are hauling it away. But there is more material than they can handle now, so they are encouraging any citizen who would like free mulch to stop by and take as much as needed.

The mulch will be free to the public through the end of February.

Additionally, anyone who brings a CPS Energy bill proving residency, who lives in the storm damaged area, can use the sight to dispose of brush for free.

“We are allowing residents that are in the affected zip codes to come and dispose of brush, and brush only, at this location through March 3,” Newman noted.

Keeping vegetation out of the landfill is something San Antonians have been doing for years, and Newman says that the training is paying off in a big way now.

“We made a change a few years ago to separate brush from bulky material, and it has worked really well. Our customers get it,” he said. “And all that brush does not go to the landfill but it goes to these recycle centers and it gets turned into mulch or compost. And that’s about 100,000 tons saved just from last year alone.”

Newman said that residents in storm-ravaged areas are making an effort to separate brush from other solid waste and their efforts are commendable.

“In these disaster zones, customers are separating the waste when they can,” Newman said. “And that does make a big impact. And our customers do get it, and we're really appreciative of that too.”

Here’s a link to the City of San Antonio Solid Waste web site, where you can learn more about the Bitters Brush Recycling Center.

