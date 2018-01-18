San Antonio steps up to help family cover funeral of teen killed in crash

SAN ANTONIO -- The family of a teen killed in a crash can give their loved one a proper burial. The Villanuevas had to put off Kayla's funeral because of the cost, but not anymore. San Antonio is once again answering the call to help its fellow neighbors in need.

"I am glad of the support we are getting," Margie Villanueva said. "Hopefully we can close this, and let God take care of this in his own hands."

The teen, who loved to smile, died after another car hit the stalled car she was in.

Castle Ridge Mortuary Owner Ricardo Sanchez saw the KENS 5 article on Facebook, and offered to help out the family.

"The most important thing for them is to bury Kayla, and not worry and have that burden," he said.

Sanchez said it doesn't matter how much the family raises, he will cover the costs of Kayla's funeral.

"We have been blessed, and I feel when we have an opportunity to help then we will, he said. "And in this case it touched our hearts and we reached out to to help."

However, Sanchez isn't the only one helping out. Last Chance Ministries Pastor Jimmy Robles is offering to oversee Kayla's service. This is personal for him, because he lost his daughter in a car crash.

"We are here as a church, as a body of Christ and not only that but as a community," he said. "It is a beautiful thing that the city of San Antonio always comes together."

Kayla's grandma said they are just overwhelmed with all the support.

"San Antonio is awesome," she said. "You don't know how many people are out there with a big heart."

The family plans to have barbeque fundraisers throughout the weekend. They have also setup a GoFundMe page.

