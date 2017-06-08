San Antonio parks work to eliminate pee in the pool

SAN ANTONIO - School is out and if you have kids, chances are you'll end up in a pool or at a water park soon. But how can you make sure the water is clean?

Water keeps places like Schlitterbahn New Braunfels in business, so leadership at the park created a system designed to make sure it stays sanitary.

"We are treating it both to filter it for cleanliness, getting particulates and things out of it, we're treating it with sanitizers to make sure it is clean and, in some instances, we're cleaning it a second and third time with other filtration systems such as UV light filtration. And that kills anything else that may be left in the water," said Darren Hill, general manager of Schlitterbahn New Braunfels.

Accidents happen, and sometimes people mistake the pool for a restroom. But Schlitterbahn says it doesn't mean you're swimming in the results.

"State standards are set up in such a way to where the levels of disinfectant that are in any system are there for that very purpose," Hill explained. "Should an accident or something occur, then those sanitizers are in place to react."

Hill added that the water at Schlitterbahn exceeds state standards. Pool operators test the water continuously through the day.

It's the same protocol at San Antonio public pools, where water is monitored hourly.

"There's not a specific test that tells you how much urine is in your water. Obviously, there is a test we do that tells us how much chlorine and acid is in the water and so we watch those chemical levels to make sure they're regulated to keep the water safe," said Lyn Kinton, a manager with San Antonio Parks and Recreation.

So how can you help?

"No. 1 thing certainly is parents being aware of the age of their children and their abilities, and ensure they're wearing swim diapers when they're in pools and, most importantly, that they're supervised when they're here at the park," Hill said.

