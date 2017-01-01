San Antonio mother killed in ski lift accident identified

SAN ANTONIO – The Granby ski area looked like a ghost town Thursday night. The winter night skiing hours closed because of a horrible accident.

Granby police said Thursday morning 40-year-old Kelly Huber from San Antonio and her two young daughters fell about 25 feet off the east mountain lift. Huber did not survive.

An autopsy completed Saturday morning determined that Huber died from a traumatic rupture of the aorta, the main artery in the body. She also suffered blunt force trauma to the torso.

Her two daughters, ages 9 and 12, were injured, but one has been released from the hospital. The second is still be treated at Children’s Hospital Colorado according to KENS 5’s sister station KUSA.

"There were people in front and behind of them on the lift, "said Schelly Olson, a spokeswoman for Granby Police.

Now they're trying to figure out what went wrong.

"Conducted eyewitness interviews to try to find out what people saw. Maybe if there's any video or any photos of what happened," said Olson.

Police encourage anyone who might have a video to please come forward.

A spokesman for Colorado Ski Country USA said the last time a fatal ski lift accident happened in Colorado was back in 2002. With millions visiting their ski resorts, the company said it is more likely to die in an elevator or car accident.