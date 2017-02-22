San Antonio mayor asks Abbott for declaration of disaster

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Mayor Ivy Taylor announced Tuesday that she will be directly asking Texas Governor Greg Abbott for help after tornadoes ripped through four communities Sunday night.

The plea for help is the second step in Mayor Taylor's plan to secure emergency funds to help the storm-ravaged communities. "Because of Sunday night's tornadoes and the extensive damage they left behind, yesterday I issued a declaration of disaster as a first step in potentially securing state and federal resources for our community," said San Antonio Mayor Ivy Taylor.

Mayor Taylor went on to say that she was holding the press conference to assure community members they were not alone. "We are here to help and [we] will not stop working until their homes and their lives have been put back together," said Mayor Taylor.

Mayor Taylor applauded San Antonio first responders and city workers including CPS and SAWS workers. "This has certainly been an incredible team effort," said Mayor Taylor. "I think we owe all of those folks a great round of applause."

Anyone in need of assistance was asked to call 3-1-1 for help or to receive information on how you can help.

