San Antonio malls increase security after two shootings

For the second time in three days, there’s been a frightening incident at a San Antonio mall.

On Tuesday, it happened at Ingram Park Mall, where two women were held at gunpoint and threatened. On Sunday, a jewelry store robbery ended with one person dead and several others shot at Rolling Oaks Mall.

A guard inside a security tower now keeps watch over Ingram Park Mall. Increased security was visible in the parking lot near Macy’s. Around noon, a mother and daughter told police, two men jumped out of an SUV and threatened them which guns. The women were not harmed, but the incident rattled San Antonians. Some viewers on the KENS 5 Facebook page say that they're planning to stay away from malls for a while.

Thomas Ramanello lives by another popular mall, La Cantera. He says that he's asked his wife to be careful while shopping there.

“Be very, very cautious. Make sure she doesn't come over at night by herself or anything like that,” he said.

Neither La Cantera nor North Star Mall, which are owned by the same company, would tell us if they are beefing up security in light of this week's incidents.

Rolling Oaks Mall did increase security inside after the shooting on Sunday. San Antonio police say that two gunmen robbed Kay Jewelers inside the mall and shot and killed Jonathan Murphy, who tried to intervene. Several other shoppers were shot as one of the gunmen ran through the mall.

“It's pretty tragic to hear what happened,” Julio Fuentes said. “This is a pretty good mall. You walk inside and it feels pretty somber.”

Rolling Oaks employees told that KENS 5 that business is slow. Despite, the shootings, shopper Louis Hood says he’s not going to stop going to the mall.

“I feel safe,” Hood said. “We have good police watching out for us.”

