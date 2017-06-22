San Antonio lawyer accused of sex assault granted trial change of venue

Mark Benavides (Photo: BCSO)

SAN ANTONIO - A local lawyer facing multiple charges related to compelling prostitution and sexual assault was granted a change of venue Thursday for his trial.

Mark Benavides is accused of coercing clients into performing sex acts. He is also accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl.

His trial will be held in Wilson County, according to the Bexar County District Attorney's Office.

He was indicted in April 2016 with 35 counts for the charges of sexual assault and compelling prostitution. The indictment covers offense dates ranging from 2009-2015, according to the DA's office.

San Antonio police arrested Benavides for the charge of compelling prostitution in Nov. 2015.

A trial date has not yet been set.

