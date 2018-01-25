San Antonio has 'ugliest building' in Texas, according to survey

Two San Antonio buildings topped a list for architecture in the state of Texas, but residents of the Alamo City might not be proud of the results of this poll.

Business Insider asked its readers to name the ugliest buildings in each state, and the "winner" for Texas was San Antonio's Alamodome.

"There are so many reasons the Alamodome, in my hometown of San Antonio, is awful," one reader said. "But most of all, it is deeply, inscrutably ugly, with four gigantic pillars hoisting up the domed roof and making the thing look like a dead armadillo."

The Alamodome will be in the national spotlight when it hosts the NCAA Men's Final Four from March 31-April 2.

The list also named the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts a "dishonorable mention," with no other Texas structures making the list of "architectural eyesores."

The Business Insider poll asked readers to name the one architectural eyesore they loathe in their state. Some states did not list two buildings. It isn't clear how many people voted in this poll, so it's possible a few disgruntled San Antonians swung the vote.

