San Antonio family hides as storm batters home

SAN ANTONIO - A family of five said they hid under a mattress to stay safe from what they describe as tornado-like winds over their home Sunday night.

The family lives in the 300 block of Shannon Lee Street just outside of Olmos near The Quarry. This was one of the hardest hit areas in San Antonio.

Homeowner Lucy Duncan said the family was watching TV as the storms were starting to pick up. Once the rain started to get heavy Duncan said she looked outside and only saw white.

“I couldn’t even describe it because I’ve never experienced it before,” Duncan said. “I knew immediately something was wrong.”

Duncan said instinctively her and her husband gathered their children and sought shelter. The family hid in the hallway under a mattress.

“We didn’t know what was going on at that point,” said Duncan. “We started to hear the electricity popping and we thought the house had caught fire.”

During the storm part of Duncan’s roof was ripped from the house. Duncan said the swing set and outside structure that was in their backyard are both completely gone.

“We were acting on instinct,” Duncan said. “The reality is setting in now like, ‘oh my goodness I can’t believe that happened,’ but in the moment we were just trying to survive.”

