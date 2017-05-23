San Antonians march in vigil for fallen firefighter Scott Deem

SAN ANTONIO - Hundreds of people gathered for a vigil and march in honor of SAFD fallen firefighter Scott Deem on Monday night.

It started with a prayer at the Alamo and then everyone walked about a mile and a half to San Antonio Fire Department headquarters, where there's a growing memorial for Deem.

It was called a march, but it didn't matter if they walked, biked, or were pushed. Everyone was there for one purpose: to honor fallen firefighter Scott Deem and his service to the city.

"This is really hard because it happens other places, it doesn't happen here. I believe we are the best fire department in the state, one of the best in the country, because we are so safe and do things right. The fact that this happened makes it very real," Steven Tejeda said.

Family members were in the front of the march and made it clear, the outpouring of support has not gone unnoticed.

"The love that everyone is showing us, the love everyone is showing him, we just want to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts because you all don't have to do this," said a family member addressing the crowd.

And that feeling of family was evident on Monday. Not only were SAFD brothers and sisters there, but even firefighters from outside San Antonio attented, like a group from Castroville, who walked the entire way in uniform, symbolic for so many that attended.

"I feel like it represents strength, courage out here because you see someone wearing that, it means a lot to a lot of people," Roy Saucedo said.

SAFD Chaplin A. D. Smoot helped open and close the night with prayer. He said that this was one of the toughest weeks the department has ever seen.

"Our department recognizes that there is a power in prayer that helps sustain and strengthen these firefighters," Smoot said.

The department and family are still in the process of making funeral arrangements.

