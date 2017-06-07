San Antonian wins $5 million, claims winning Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket

SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Lottery announced that a San Antonio resident has claimed a $5 million prize in the scratch ticket game, Ultimate Millions.

Stanley's Ice House in the 2400 block of East Commerce Street sold the winning ticket, and is reportedly eligible for a $10,000 retailer bonus.

The local winner claimed the first of three top prizes in the Ultimate Millions game, and the Texas Lottery said the game offers more than $139.8 million in prizes.

