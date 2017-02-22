Salvation Army offers help to San Antonio storm victims, elderly

SAN ANTONIO - The recovery from Sunday's tornado outbreak is happening fast thanks, in part, to the Salvation Army. They brought relief to a hard-hit community.

Bringing much-needed items like water, cleaning supplies, and snacks to residents, supplies from the Salvation Army go a long way for those who need the extra help.

"I ask that everyone would provide special care and attention to some of our seniors who have been impacted by this, and they need a little more assistance than the other families," Mayor Ivy Taylor said on Tuesday.

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, older adults face more obstacles during an emergency. Limited mobility, medical needs, and distrust are just a few factors that make things more difficult for them.

"We aren't able to run the air, the heater. It was cold this morning, but it wasn't bad," resident Stephen Stukey said.

Stukey has been out volunteering, himself, but said that he knows about the troubles some seniors may face.

"Elderly people need air conditioning," he said. "Go get them and get them out of this area until electricity is restored, until their house is livable, and just take care of them.”

