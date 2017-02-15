Trainers who saved MacArthur football player honored by SAFD

SAN ANTONIO - A nearly fatal event for a San Antonio teenager has turned into an important lesson for others.

It's been one week since MacArthur High School student Kenny Major collapsed on the school's football field.

Trainers Chad Sutherland and Jeff Schmidt performed chest compressions and used a defibrillator to revive the teen when his heart stopped beating.

"He's not going to seem to have any complications coming from this. He's expected to make a full recovery. That's the best part of the whole deal," Sutherland said.

"I think the reaction of the coaches and what they did and Coach Sutherland being there when it occurred, I think that's helped him have the good of recovery that he's had," Schmidt said.

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood wants the trainers and coaches to know how grateful he is for saving Kenny's life. Hood gave the trainers plaques Tuesday as Kenny's teammates cheered from the bleachers.

Hood wants everyone to know the value of having Automatic External Defibrillators, or AEDs, in public places.

"What that's going to do is cause the everyday lay person to become a hero and so that's what we want because we can only get there so quick and a lot of the time the brain is damaged within four minutes," Hood said.

Sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death in the US.

"About 350,000 cardiac arrests happen every single year. It's one of the number one calls we go on," Hood said.

MacArthur High School's athletic department has an emergency response program that includes the rapid use of 911, delivery of CPR, and the use of an AED when necessary.

Hood believes planning ahead is one reason Kenny is alive today.

"This is a miracle that happened and it's because of preparation, it's because of people who had an AED present," Hood said.

"They are an expensive item, but one life saved you can't really put a price on that," Schmidt said.

Kenny is now home recuperating. He's expected to be back in school next week.

