S.A. woman creates nonprofit ‘Blue Angels of Texas' to benefit first responders

SAN ANTONIO - In less than a year, we have seen two San Antonio police officers shot and killed in the line of duty.

It's a dangerous job, but one local woman believes we as a community can do better to prevent these horrible tragedies.

That woman spoke about her new mission with KENS 5.

"Times are changing, people are changing. There's just so much hate and it's gotta stop. It's gotta stop," said Lucy Aldaba, founder of the new nonprofit Blue Angels of Texas.

On November 20, 2016, San Antonio Police Detective Benjamin Marconi was shot and killed after being ambushed outside police headquarters.

On June 30, 2017, SAPD Officer Miguel Moreno died after a shootout near San Antonio College.

On both occasions, Lucy Aldaba laid flowers at memorials outside public safety headquarters downtown.

Law enforcement runs in the veins of Aldaba's family. Her uncle, Rudy Garza, served as the Bexar County Sheriff from 1978 to 1980.

"I've talked to several officers myself and asked, 'What is it that we could do for you?'" Aldaba said. "Every answer I've gotten has been 'The community to support us. To support us, that when we walk out that door we know there are people behind us."

She took those words to heart.

"[It] inspired me to do something about what our officers are going through not only citywide but nationwide," Aldaba said. "I was trying to focus in on what we could do to make a difference in every life. So people will come together in a time of crisis and that people stick together."

Aldaba is starting a new non-profit, called "Blue Angels of Texas."

The organization would compliment the 100 Club of San Antonio, which helps families of fallen or injured law enforcement, firefighters and EMT's.

"Whether it be something simple like a graduation party or if a father is not there, maybe gone [for a moment] because he was hurt in the line of duty, anything we could do for the families that would help," Aldaba said.

Any burden these families face, Aldaba said a 'blue angel' will be there.

"I'd like it to be across every state to begin with and hopefully from there, it would grow."

When Detective Marconi died, Aldaba started the hashtag #BeKindSATX. People joined the movement to spread kindness always, to set an example, and prove the most powerful weapon is love.

"When you are kind and you show respect, I think others will follow," Aldaba said.

Local businesses are already on board to support the cause. Blue Angels of Texas is in its very preliminary stages as Aldaba filed for the rights to the name at the Bexar County Clerk's Office in July.

If you get involved, Aldaba says you may contact her directly through Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/lucy.aldaba.5.

