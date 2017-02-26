S.A. Congressman Joaquin Castro still considering senate run

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro is still considering a possible senate run against Ted Cruz.

As many congressmen across the country are getting overwhelmed by voters at town halls or getting flack for not having town halls, Castro is doing the opposite.

Castro is hosting a town hall on Monday, March 6 and he’s inviting everyone.

“People expect to see you and they expect for you to listen to them, even if you disagree with them and they disagree with you,” Castro said.

The location of the town hall hasn't been announced, but the democrat said he's ready for friendly and angry voters to show up.

In his fourth year in office, Castro said he's encouraged by seeing citizens in San Antonio hit the streets protesting some of President Trump's policies.

“There is incredible passion and energy in the country among voters who want answers to big questions like what's going to happen to healthcare. What’s going on with immigration policy? Did the White House have a connection to the Russian folks and interfere with our elections,” Castro said.

Castro hopes democrats can sustain the momentum and channel it into voter turnout for the 2018 mid-term elections, where he will might be running against GOP Senator Ted Cruz.

“I’m going to take probably about seven or eight more weeks and make a decision about the senate race,” Castro said.

Some believe Castro's rhetoric against President Trump is a signal he's definitely running. After Trump introduced the failed travel ban, Castro called for his impeachment.

He serves on the House Intelligence Committee, where a bi-partisan investigation into Trump's connection to Russia is currently underway.

Castro said if a connection is found, Congress should take action.

“Any American, whether they're associated with a campaign or not, or conspire with the Russians should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Castro said.

