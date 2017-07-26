KHOU
Round Rock police help returning soldier surprise his family

Steve Newton, KVUE 9:31 AM. CDT July 26, 2017

ROUND ROCK, Texas – Police helped a local soldier surprise his family after returning from a deployment in Korea.

Round Rock police posted the reunion on Facebook. Army Maj. Thomas Flynn was in the back of a RRPD vehicle and the officers pulled over the truck carrying his wife and daughter.

The video was posted at 8 p.m. July 25 and has been viewed more than 16,000 times in 12 hours.

© 2017 KVUE-TV


