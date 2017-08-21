Round Rock ISD students get free haircuts for first day of school

Cuts for kids.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS -- Thousands of Round Rock ISD students are headed back to school with brand new looks after attending "Kutz 4 Kids" at Hernandez Middle School Sunday afternoon.

It's part of a free back to school event sponsored by Dream BIG in partnership with the Round Rock Police Department, Round Rock ISD Partners in Education Foundation and Round Rock ISD.

Students not only got their haircut, but there were a variety of other free resources available such as free hearing, vision checks and school supplies.

Event organizers said it's the least they can do for parents who have so many other expenses this time of year.

"Parents realize that sometimes we all need a little help and this provides that little help that makes them feel like we are one community, one district and one opportunity to make our focus on our children," Round Rock ISD Superintendent Steve Flores.

Police said it's a wonderful opportunity to interact with the students.

"Our whole goal with law enforcement is that we have that interaction and we have the opportunity to interact with these kids in the community," Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said. "We don't want them afraid of us, we want them to be our partners."

It's estimated more than 10,000 students participated.

