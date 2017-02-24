Rolling science museum encourages girls to pursue STEM

Bluebonnet Elementary students watch video of the 1940 Tacoma Narrows Bridge collapse in the Trailblazer trailer brought to the school Feb. 23, 2017 by Emerson. (Photo: KVUE)

ROUND ROCK, Texas -- A science museum on wheels stopped in Round Rock for students Thursday.

Three hundred students had the chance to celebrate Discover-E Day, a special campaign to encourage girls to take on careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

Emerson teamed up with Texas Alliance For Minorities in Engineering, bringing in the 40-foot Trailblazer trailer to Bluebonnet Elementary. Trailblazer is filled with interactive exhibits which includes workshops about energy, biotechnology and aerodynamics.

"I hope they see the connection to the real world here of how -- build airplanes, control systems, or valves or whatever it is that you can apply that fun, science background,” said Emerson engineer Nikki Bishop.

The group says there’s a strong need for more creative thinkers to keep up with the fast growing tech world. Yet, women make up less than half of the industry and the numbers get smaller as you break down each field.

"I get interested because it's like a puzzle, you have to figure out the answer,” 5th grader Paola Frausto said. “My cousins say girls aren't pretty much worth it, and we should show them how strong we are, and we are actually smart. I want to be an engineer when I grow up.”

Students learned how space stations operate robotic arms as well as how tornadoes form.

“Do you love math and science? Do you love problem solving? I think there is a very interesting background that women bring to engineering."

This is the first time the one-of-kind science museum visited Bluebonnet, the group believes it’s projects like these that spark more interest and confidence in students.

“Girls can really do anything,” 10-year-old Abigail Vera said.

Emerson will also take part in "Girl Day at UT" Saturday. The event goes 12-4 p.m. More than 8,000 students from elementary and middle schools are expected to attend.

(© 2017 KVUE)