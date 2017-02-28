Rockwall police investigating death of 10-year-old

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

ROCKWALL, Texas -- Rockwall Police received a call regarding a gunshot victim Monday afternoon.

The call from the 3000 Block of Pineridge Drive.

When officers arrived they found a 10-year-old child with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The child was then transported to Lakepointe Medical Center for treatment where the child later died from their injuries.

The exact circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation by Detectives of the Criminal Investigation Division; however, there are no signs of foul play at this time.

Stay with News 8 for details on this developing story.

Copyright 2016 WFAA