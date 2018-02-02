Rockwall ISD soccer coach on leave after offensive team photo surfaces

ROCKWALL (CBSDFW.COM) – The girls varsity soccer coach at Rockwall-Heath High School is on administrative leave after a photograph surfaced showing the coach and the team making obscene gestures. The picture has been circulating online and the Rockwall Independent School District was quick to take action.

In the photograph, the coach is joined by several varsity soccer team members who are giving the middle finger to the camera.

The school district learned about the picture on Monday and released a statement that said, “The actions of the students and coach in the photo are disturbing and do not reflect the culture or belief in excellence for Rockwall-Heath High School or the girls varsity soccer team.”

The coach has been placed on administrative leave. School officials added that appropriate action was taken in response to the students who were involved in this photograph.

