Jan 19, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Rick Perry, nominee for Secretary of the Energy, during confirmation hearing before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY NETWORK (Photo: Jack Gruber, USA TODAY NETWORK)

WASHINGTON — Testifying before the committee overseeing his confirmation as U.S. energy secretary, former Texas Gov. Rick Perry said Thursday that he believes humans cause climate change and that he no longer supports eliminating the department he's been appointed to lead.

"My past statements made over five years ago about abolishing the Department of Energy do not reflect my current thinking," he said in his opening remarks. "In fact, after being briefed on so many of the vital functions of the Department of Energy, I regret recommending its elimination."

He added that he is "excited and passionate" about pushing "core missions" of the department.

As for climate change, he said he would pursue "sound science" on the issue, while "also taking into account the economic impact."

"I believe the climate is changing. I believe some of it is naturally occurring, but some of it is caused by manmade activity. The question is how we address it in a thoughtful way, that doesn't compromise economic growth, it affects the affordability of energy, or American jobs."

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, the second-ranking Senate Republican, introduced Perry to the committee, citing a political alliance that dates back to 1990.

"Rick Perry is simply the right man for the job," he said. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, also praised Perry early in the hearing.

But Democrats were postured for tough questioning.

The top Democrat on the committee, U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington, pulled no punches in her opening remarks, criticizing Perry for advocating for the abolition of the department and for past comments on climate change. She later praised some of his comments, but she argued that global warming has an economic impact on her state's natural resources.

The hearing room had several Perry supporters, including his family, advisers Jeff Miller and Rob Johnson, and state Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola.

The tone in the room was often jovial — a sharp contrast with other confirmation hearings, like that of Perry's fellow Texan, former Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson. Democrats frequently prodded Perry on climate change, but seemed somewhat startled to find a receptive voice in the former governor.

The most anticipated questioner was U.S. Sen. Al Franken, a former liberal talk show host and Saturday Night Live player.

Any adversarial edginess dissipated when Franken asked, “Did you enjoy meeting me?" Perry set off howls in the room when he replied, "I hope you are as much fun on that dais as you were on your couch."

Later, Perry said, "Well, I think we found our Saturday Night Live moment."

The Texas Tribune