Richardson PD looking for flag thief driving 'unique' car

Flag Thief

If you see this "unique" car, call Richardson police.

Its driver is wanted for stealing a flag from the 300 block of North Yale Boulevard just before 7 p.m. last Thursday, RPD said on Facebook.

The post stated that the suspect was photographed leaving the scene with the flag in his "very unique car." Police also noted the "red wheels, primer front fender."

The department's post on social media has garnered a ton of attention and has been shared over 400 times.

If you have any information, you're asked to call RPD at (972) 744-4800.

