Reward offered for wanted Madison County man

AUSTIN, Texas -- The Texas Department of Public Safety is offering a reward for information on a Madison County man. $12,500 will be given for any tip received in March that leads to the arrest of 34 year old Jared Luke Langley.

Langley is one of the state's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives. He reportedly has ties to the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas gang, and is wanted for parole violation, theft, burglary, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver/manufacture.

His last known address was in the city of Midway, according to DPS. Langley is 5 feet 6 inches tall, and about 190 pounds. He also goes by the nicknames "Twist" or "Twisted".

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact DPS. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

