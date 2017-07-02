Reports: 3.0 magnitude earthquake hits Karnes County

A slight earthquake was reported in Karnes County early Sunday. (Photo: EarthquakeTrack.com, Custom)

KARNES COUNTY, Texas - According to EarthquakeTrack.com, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported in the Karnes City area early Sunday morning.

The earthquake reportedly happened around 4 a.m.

Other recent earthquake reports are happening in West Texas, North Texas and Oklahoma, with this one being the exception.

Earthquakes measuring 1.0-3.0 only have a slight level of intensity, according to the United States Geological Survey.

