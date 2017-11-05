AP: More than 20 dead, multiple injured in shooting at church in Sutherland Springs

(Photo: KENS)

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas - According to the Associated Press, officials said more than 20 people were killed and multiple people injured Sunday in a shooting at a church near San Antonio.

Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt said a man entered First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs and opened fire on the congregation Sunday morning.

CBS affiliate KENS reports that it confirmed at the scene that there have been "multiple casualties and fatalities" including children.

Two law enforcement sources said the church shooting suspect is down after a pursuit, Milton reports.

The Connally Memorial Medical Center told CBS News it received multiple victims related to the shooting.

Dana Fletcher, a business owner in the area, told CBS News she saw a "ton" of sheriff's vehicles and ambulances racing down the road. She said she doesn't know what happened but said there was heavy police presence and people were being airlifted from the scene.

Video from KENS showed first responders at the scene, located about 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.

Special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said they were responding to the shooting.

A law enforcement official said an FBI crisis response team is on scene to offer assistance to local police, CBS News' Milton reports.

The FBI will be offering evidence recovery, offering to check through databases to see whether this person has any connections to international terror to see if its a terrorist event or a domestic situation, Milton reports. She says officials looking into it but they don't know the motivation at this point.

President Trump said on Twitter that he is monitoring the situation from Japan.

"May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan," Mr. Trump tweeted Sunday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted his condolences to those affected in the incident.

"Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon," Abbott tweeted Sunday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

