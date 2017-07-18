Rep. Sarah Davis calls for parole review following Hedwig Village murder

A Houston-area lawmaker says the state needs to take a closer look at parolees especially after the murder of 79-year-old Janeil Bernard in Hedwig Village.

Representative Sarah Davis wants the governor to consider a proposed bill that would monitor the pardons and paroles board.

HB 2468 would require he Board of Pardons and Paroles to analyze their guidelines through a study. It would also classify offenses by felonies, misdemeanors, and technical violations which isn't being done now.

"Current assessment methods have proven ineffective at monitoring parolees and jeopardize the safety of the communities in which they reside," wrote Davis.

Police say Michael Susberry killed Janeil Benard while out on parole, even though he had been convicted of a misdemeanor assault on a family member.

Davis says thousands of parolees who commit new crimes don’t have their parole revoked and that it's a problem.

"There are 6,291 current parolees who have violated parole and 12,894 parolees with a warrant issued for their arrest," wrote David. "These harrowing statistics are a direct result of shortcomings in the assessment guidelines used by the Board in determining parole eligibility for inmates."



