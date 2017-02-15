Refugio pipeline explosion felt dozens of miles away
A natural gas pipeline explosion and fire in Refugio shook homes up to 60 miles away early Wednesday morning. The flames from the explosion shot more than 200 feet into the air and could be seen from miles around. "The area was lit up as if it were daylig
KHOU 12:50 PM. CST February 15, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Natural gas pipeline explodes - 6:32 a.m. update
-
Who killed Michelle?
-
Magnolia teen killed in head-on crash
-
Natural gas pipeline explodes - 4:31 a.m. update
-
EF2 tornado hits Fort Bend County
-
Man surprises girlfriend with date on bridge
-
Deputy passes away on the job
-
Contractors swarm damaged neighborhoods
-
Natural gas pipeline explodes - new viewer video
-
Mother seriously hurt while protecting kids
More Stories
-
HPD: 3 persons of interest sought in fatal shooting…Feb 15, 2017, 9:59 a.m.
-
Pipeline explosion felt 60 miles awayFeb 15, 2017, 4:11 a.m.
-
Abbott blasts NFL for wading into 'bathroom bill' debateFeb 15, 2017, 7:56 a.m.