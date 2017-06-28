Recycled church steeple sits proudly atop its new San Antonio home

SAN ANTONIO - They say one man's trash is another man's treasure.

An abandoned campus in south San Antonio, once a magnet for crime and vandalism, was finally cleaned up thanks to an Eyewitness Wants to Know report in May.

The demolition quickly turned into a charitable donation

After a little power washing, and some TLC, the once-neglected tower now sits proudly atop its new home at the United Pentecostal Church of San Antonio (Iglesia Pentecostal Unidad de San Antonio) at 471 Gillette.

"Now, the community knows we're here," Pastor Jesus Valdespino said.

For the last year, Pastor Jesus searched far and wide for an affordable steeple. $5,000 was the cheapest he could find.

"We didn't have the money to buy one. So we prayed to God, and He ultimately brought us to the campus where they were demolishing the church," Valdespino said. "We talked with the people over there and they said, 'Go ahead and take it!'"

Pastor Jesus said nowadays, not all churches have a steeple, but he was set on having one.

He wanted the south side community to know their building is a holy place and their doors are always open.

"They destroyed the campus, and it has now disappeared, but they also taught the word of God there," Valdespino said. "So I think we now carry a fundamental piece of their history that's still very much alive in our church."

During the day, and even at night, the 20-foot steeple glows for miles, helping bring more people into the church and off the streets.

There are so many youngsters in the streets doing what they shouldn't be doing," Valdespino said." We want to grab their attention so they can come and hear the word of God and focus on something better for them."

"This was a gift from God, a blessing from God."

© 2017 KENS-TV