RAW VIDEO: Drone footage shows tornado damage over San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO -- San Antonio residents are picking up what's left of their homes after powerful storms ripped through the city Sunday night.



Drone footage shows thousands of homes affected. The wind and rain damaged homes as downed trees, and power lines left debris in driveways and streets.



Some had to leave their homes because of the damage.



A tornado that touched near the Olmos Basin had winds of up to 105 miles an hour and stretched roughly four and a half miles.

